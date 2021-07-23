KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.