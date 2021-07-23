Kleros Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Kleros has a market cap of $82.10 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00259965 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

