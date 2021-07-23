Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.