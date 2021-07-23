Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.