Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.44 ($99.35).

KRN stock opened at €82.85 ($97.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.38. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €82.90 ($97.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

