KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

