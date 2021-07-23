Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 202,524 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

