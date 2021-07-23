Kylin Price Down 7.9% This Week (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and $489,102.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00873895 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,512 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.