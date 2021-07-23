L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $227.59

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.59 and last traded at $227.33, with a volume of 653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,813,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

