Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 330.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares during the quarter. Stereotaxis makes up 1.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Stereotaxis worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,788. The company has a market cap of $706.27 million, a PE ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.55. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STXS. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.