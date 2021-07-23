Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 12,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,115. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

