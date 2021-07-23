Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 495.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $70,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

