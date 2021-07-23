Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.77.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,638. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

