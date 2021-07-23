Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.77.
NASDAQ LSTR traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,638. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.