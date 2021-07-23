Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $149.30 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

