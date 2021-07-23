Lead Wallet Price Up 9% Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $220,525.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00103380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,423.03 or 1.00082818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

