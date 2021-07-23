Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

