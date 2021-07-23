Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.