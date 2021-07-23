Lennox International Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

NYSE:LII opened at $316.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $258.82 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

