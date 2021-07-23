Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,299 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $25.73.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 168,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

