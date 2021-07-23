Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 225.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

