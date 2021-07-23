Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,310 ($82.44) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a one year high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,085.29.

In related news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku purchased 325 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

