Liberum Capital Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

