Liberum Capital Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

