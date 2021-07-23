Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$82.74 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$105.36.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$105.23 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$33.01 and a 1 year high of C$109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.08.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

