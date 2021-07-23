Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.17

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.17 and last traded at $135.89, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.06.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

