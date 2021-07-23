Lion Point Capital LP Takes $32,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Alcoa accounts for approximately 0.0% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

AA stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

