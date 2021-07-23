Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Cap of $128,405.18

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $128,405.18 and $28.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,180.18 or 1.00044430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00034012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000788 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

