Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,383 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.41% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $75,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

NYSE LYV opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

