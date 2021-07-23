Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $18.39

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $19.17. Livent shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 22,221 shares.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.