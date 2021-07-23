Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Lowered by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385,773 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.45% of Logitech International worth $78,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

