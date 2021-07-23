Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 73,692 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,207,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of TZPSU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

