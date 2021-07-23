Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

