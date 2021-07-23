Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 11,340 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

