Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 3,970 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of RL opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.