Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.02 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ:NDACU opened at $10.01 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

