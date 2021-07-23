Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $999,000 in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000.

Shares of OCAXU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

