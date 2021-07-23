Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,309,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $14,569,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,100,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

