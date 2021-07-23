Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $448,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.