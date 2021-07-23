Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63.33 ($0.83). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 409,930 shares traded.

LOOK has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £249.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

