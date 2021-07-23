Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 419,133 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,949,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.47% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

