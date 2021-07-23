Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 72,662 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,662 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $26,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,015 shares of company stock valued at $21,751,838. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.19. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

