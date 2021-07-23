Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $16.58 Million Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.83% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $768.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

