Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.30% of WEX worth $28,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

NYSE WEX opened at $196.83 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

