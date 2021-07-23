Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,843 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $154.01 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

