Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

