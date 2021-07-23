Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 24,209 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.87% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

