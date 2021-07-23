LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

