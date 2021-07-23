Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Upgraded at Desjardins

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.18. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.