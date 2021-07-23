Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.47.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.18.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

