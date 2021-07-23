LUXCoin (LUX) Hits Market Capitalization of $879,918.83

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $879,918.83 and $8,027.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.50 or 1.00154593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.01243990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00361408 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00436150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051077 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,751,261 coins and its circulating supply is 11,744,028 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

