Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%.

Shares of MCBC remained flat at $$8.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,204. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $278.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

